NZQA keeps paper assessments as it moves to online exams

As the New Zealand Qualifications Authority starts the transition to an online exam system, schools still have the option to do things the old-fashioned way.

Newly appointed NZQA chief executive Grant Klinkum says the government has made the necessary investments for this transition.

"As a country we need to consider how we invest in making sure that all learners have access to internet connections and access to devices," Klinkum says.

External exam dates have been pushed forward to help students and the portfolio submission date for subjects like art and photography have been extended as well, he says.

