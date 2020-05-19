NZRL mourns Māori League great, Rick Muru

Kiwi #558, Māori Rugby League great, Rick Muru - Photo / NZRL

New Zealand Rugby League has paid tribute to Māori Rugby League great and Kiwi #558, Rick Muru. who recently passed away.

The Huntly-born prop was a legend of Taniwharau Rugby League Club, being named in the Taniwharau Team of the First 70 Years back in 2015.

He played for Waikato and the New Zealand Māori, including at the 1975 and 1977 Pacific Cups.

In 1980, Muru was selected to play for the Kiwis on their tour of Great Britain and France which he played five games for New Zealand, scoring once.

NZRL says he was a valued member of the New Zealand Rugby League community both at a grassroots and international level - his contribution to the game will not be forgotten.

Te Ao understands that Matua Rick was laid to rest over the weekend - moe mai rā e te rangatira.