NZTA gives extension on all expired WOF, 'Regos'

Waka Kotahi (New Zealand Transport Authority) is allowing temporary extensions on Warrants of Fitness (WoF), Certificates of Fitness (COF) and Vehicle Licences (rego), effective Friday 10 April.

Waka Kotahi says the lockdown has made it impractical for motorists to keep their vehicle registrations and licences up-to-date since mechanic shops are closed.

A temporary extension will be on:

Warrants of Fitness (WoF), Certificates of Fitness (CoF) and driver licences that expired on or after 1 January 2020.

Other vehicle certifications issued under the Vehicle Standards Compliance Rule which expired on or after 1 January 2020

Land Transport Rule: Vehicle Standards Compliance 2002

Endorsements (including drivers with passenger endorsements and dangerous good endorsements held by some truck drivers) that expired on or after 1 March 2020.

This does not apply to revoked or suspended documents, and Waka Kotahi says they will continue to revoke or suspend for safety reasons during this period.

Once the COVID-19 restrictions are reduced, Waka Kotahi will review these regulations which could be in place until October 10, 2020.

For information can be found on their website.