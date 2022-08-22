Offensive park gets new name

Porirua’s Calliope Crescent was given the new name of Matahourua Crescent in April. / Supplied

Ngāti Toa has gifted a new name to a Porirua park that councillors accepted had a name that was culturally offensive.

The reserve on Matahourua crescent had been called Calliope Park after the Royal Navy warship, the HMS Calliope which patrolled during the Wellington wars.

The frigate imprisoned rangatira Te Rauparaha of Ngāti Toa for two years from 1846 under illegal orders from Governor George Grey.

The new name, Matahourua, matches the change made to the street name, which was also called Calliope until earlier this year; it refers to the Waka hourua of famed explorer Kupe who first discovered Aotearoa.

Seven of 12submissions from the public on the name-change opposed it, but council chief executive Wendy Walker said the change wasn’t made lightly and it had been highlighted as a "top priority" by Ngāti Toa.

Other proposed names would be kept in mind for future streets or name changes in the future, Walker said.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Toa Rangatira chair Dr Taku Parai said the name would resonate with the region’s Pasifika and Māori communities.

“I believe this theme also segues into the journeys of many Polynesian groups… who would in many respects resonate and connect to the theme of ocean waka voyaging and new lands”.