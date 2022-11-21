Official celebrations for Black Ferns on Parliament's lawn in December

The Black Ferns, champions of RWC 2021, will get an official celebration of their historic win on Parliament's lawn in the nation's capital on December 13, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced during her press conference at the Beehive earlier today.

"This will be an opportunity for New Zealanders to meet, mingle and celebrate with our world cup-winning Black Ferns, similar to events previously hosted for the All Blacks and Silver Ferns. We encourage people to come along and make it a special day."

Ardern also passed on her praise to Black Ferns players Ruahei Demant, Portia Woodman, Ruby Tui, coach Wayne Smith, former Black Fern Dr Farah Palmer and others for scooping up a number of awards at the World Rugby Awards held in Monaco.

Demant took out the women's 15s player of the year, Tui won women's 15s breakthrough player of the year and Dr Palmer took out the Vernon Pugh Award for distinguished service.

It comes after the Black Ferns won the entire world cup tournament, exacting revenge on France and England for last year's end-of-year-tour losses, ending England's 30-plus game winning streak and winning their sixth world title and first world title on home soil.

Since November 12, the all-important date when they made history, the Black Ferns have basked in the celebrations. Just recently on Saturday, some of the team joined the stage for popular band Six60's performance of The Greatest, with raucous applause from the Eden Park attendees.