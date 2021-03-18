Official complaint against Australia for deportation of minor

Māori Council executive director Matthew Tukaki is filing a complaint against the Australian government over the deportation of a 15-year-old back to Aotearoa.

The teenage boy was put on a chartered Australian government flight last week and has since been getting assistance from Oranga Tamariki while in a managed isolation facility.

Tukaki says his complaint will be to the Australian Human Rights Commission. This comes as New Zealand's Children's Commissioner Andrew Beacroft says the deportation is a breach of rights under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

"I don't think any child would want to be taken away from his or her parent nor has their right to survival or development been taken into consideration," Tukaki says.

Rights of the child

The main international human rights treaty on children’s rights is the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), which Australia ratified in December 1990.

The CRC incorporates all the general rights set out in other treaties that apply to everyone, as well as the special rights that apply to children.



The four Guiding Principles of the CRC are:



• respect for the best interests of the child as a primary consideration;

•the right to survival and development;

•the right of all children to express their views freely on all matters affecting them; and

•the right of all children to enjoy all the rights of the CRC without discrimination of any kind.

Australian deportees to NZ

There are reportedly 5000 people who have been deported from Australia back to Aotearoa since 2015.

Recently on Australian TV Australian Federal Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton dismissed the controversial section 501 deportation policy as "taking out the trash."

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahutahas rejected that comment, saying it only serves to trash Dutton's reputation. She went on to call the policy "deplorable."

Tukaki also says he will work on filing a complaint with the United Nations, asking the UN Human Rights Commission to investigate Australia's potential breach.