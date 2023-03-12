'Oh my God': Zoe Hobbs clocks 10.97 secs for 100m in Sydney

Zoe Hobbs at the 2022 World Champs. Credit / Getty Images

Sprint star Zoe Hobbs has her first official sub-11 second time for the 100m after she obliterated the field in Australia on Saturday in a scorching 10.97 seconds.

“I saw the time and I’m like, ‘oh my God, I don’t want to get too excited’ just in case it wasn’t legal," Hobbs said.

The 25-year-old became the first New Zealand woman to run under 11 seconds for the 100 metres.

Hobbs set the fastest women's 100 metres time in Australia with an all-comers record that eclipsed the previous record of 10.99 set by Greece's Ekaterini Thanou at the Sydney 2000 Olympics, an Australian Associated Press report says.

Star US sprinter Marion Jones ran faster at the Sydney Olympics but her performance was erased after she admitted use of performance-enhancing drugs, it says.

Hobbs' sub-11 comes off the back of her sensational 10.89 sec sprint at the New Zealand championships in Wellington last Friday which was ruled out as a record due to a tailwind.

That was the first time she has gone under 11 seconds in her career - and now she has done it again.

