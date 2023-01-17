Oil, food giants need windfall tax - Oxfam

Food giants and energy companies profiteering from the global cost-of-living crisis should face windfall taxes, according to the confederation of independent charities, Oxfam.

The group made the call as the annual World Economic Forum of political and business leaders got underway in Davos, Switzerland Monday.

The recommendation comes in a report, aiming to get politicians to act with legislation, or lean on business executives to do the right thing, and drop prices.

The report says the world is beset with ongoing crises including Russia’s war on Ukraine, fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, rising mortgage rates and climate change.

Port blockades of Ukraine, the fourth-largest exporter of wheat in the world are having a devastating effect on developing nations, combined with storms that have ravaged Pakistan, and supply-chain woes related to China’s COVID-19 lockdown.

At least 1.7 billion workers are living in countries where inflation is outpacing wage growth.

Billionaires are reaping rewards from the crisis, with the world’s super-rich 1 per cent, gaining twice as much wealth, as the other 99 per cent of people, over the past 2 years, Gabriela Bucher, Oxfam International’s executive director says.

Every year elites from business and politics descend on the picturesque Swiss resort town of Davos to discuss the outlook for the global economy. Photo / WEF

“The number of billionaires is growing, and they’re getting richer, and also very large food and energy companies are making excessive profits,” Bucher argued.

Energy prices have surged by as much as 80 per cent in the past year, but Bucher says wholesale energy prices have actually stabilised, and like with food, corporates are using Ukraine as a scapegoat to make unreasonable profits.

“What we’re calling for is windfall taxes, not only on energy companies but also on food companies to end this crisis profiteering,” Bucher told the AP.

According to the group, food and energy are industries dominated by a limited number of massive enterprises, with effective oligopolies; the absence of competition helps them to maintain prices high, the report says.

DNIPRO, UKRAINE - 2023/01/15: Rescuers comb through rubble of a destroyed apartment block damaged as a result of a Russian missile attack. 30 people including children have died, 73 people were injured, including 13 children. 43 people are missing as of January 15. Oxfam says the crisis has been used by some Energy and Food companies to justify excessive profits. Photo / Sergei Chuzavkov / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty

Countries in Europe have already rolled out windfall taxes on food, energy or both in the past year.

A 33 per cent tax on food and energy conglomerates making a 20 per cent higher than usual profit (averaged over the past four years), has been levied in Portugal.

The New Zealand government has not introduced such a tax, but cut fuel excise duty by 25-cents-per-litre as oil prices soared amid Russia’s Ukraine invasion.

The tax cut will remain at 25 cents until the end of February, when it will drop to 12.5-cents-per-litre, before being scrapped altogether on March, 31.

Te Ao Māori news has approached the New Zealand government for comment on the Oxfam recommendations.