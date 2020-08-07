Ombudsman in tears after writing Oranga Tamariki report

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier was brought to tears when he was writing this report on Oranga Tamariki. That's what Boshier told Te Ao Mārama today after he issued his report on 74 babies who were uplifted by Oranga Tamariki at birth.

The report says despite knowing about the babies up to 60 days before the births Oranga Tamariki chose to uplift them into state care just after birth using a "without notice" that could be obtained under section 78 of the Oranga Tamariki Act.

In a response to the Ombudsman report, Oranga Tamariki Chief executive Grainne Moss told the Waitangi Tribunal today, "While we accept there have been historical issues with our section 78 practice, we are pleased to be able to provide evidence of real progress since the Ombudsman's investigation concluded."

Oranga Tamariki introduced system and practice changes in November 2019 following its own Hawke's Bay Practice Review, which addressed a number of the issues identified in the Ombudsman's report, she said.