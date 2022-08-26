Ombudsman tells state agencies how to make culturally appropriate apologies

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier has released a resource, He rauemi tātaki ea - A resource for offering an effective apology, to help local government agencies give culturally appropriate apologies.

The Ombudsman's Office website says “People have the right to expect a high standard of administration by central and local government agencies”.

“They expect agencies to act legally, fairly, and in a timely manner, and to be treated with respect in a way that is culturally appropriate.”

This guide allows agencies to make appropriate apologies to persons wronged by that agency.

The website also says, “The concepts and principles underpinning Te Ao Māori provide tools to ensure any apology is authentic, addresses the complaint, and is delivered in a culturally appropriate way”.

This resource was created with guidance from the Australian Ombudsmen of New South Wales and Victoria.

He rauemi tātaki ea was also developed with the assistance of the Rōpū Māori Hononga Hapori (the Māori and Community Engagement Team).