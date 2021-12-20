Omicron case total at 22; 69 new community cases

The Ministry of Health has reported some 69 new Covid-19 cases in the community today, taking the Delta outbreak total to 10,289.

Meanwhile, the ministry says whole-genome sequencing has now detected nine further cases of Omicron in international arrivals, taking New Zealand’s total to 22 cases with the variant. All of these cases are in managed isolation with the exception of one case that has now recovered and been released as they are no longer infectious.

Of the new community cases, 59 are in Auckland, seven in Waikato, two in Bay of Plenty, and one in Taranaki (linked to a case in New Plymouth).

Both of Bay of Plenty's new cases are located west of the region. One is linked to previously reported cases and the other still being investigated. Both are isolating at home.

In Waikato, five of the new cases are in Te Kūiti, one in Huntly and one in Tokoroa. The ministry says that Public Health, primary care, and manaaki providers are supporting 55 cases to isolate at home.

In Auckland, health and welfare providers are now supporting 1,999 people to isolate at home, including 551 cases.

Active cases across the country are now at 1,762.

Two cases have been detected at the border and both are in managed isolation.

Hospitalisations are at 62. 11 are North Shore, 31 in Auckland, 15 in Middlemore, two in Waikato, and three in Tauranga hospitals. Seven people are in ICU with two in Auckland, three in Middlemore and one each in North Shore and Waikato hospitals.

Vaccine update

The ministry says MidCentral DHB became the ninth of the 20 DHBs to achieve the 90% milestone for its eligible population to be fully vaccinated this morning.

Meanwhile, Nelson-Marlborough DHB is next in line to hit the 90% mark for full vaccination of its eligible population, with just 550 doses to go as of midnight last night. Other regions close to the meeting the target include South Canterbury (280 doses); Hawkes Bay (1,990 doses); and Waikato (4,126 doses).

For Māori vaccinations, Wairarapa DHB has just 12 doses remaining to reach 90% partially vaccinated for its population; Southern DHB has 74 doses, and Waitemata 263 doses.

Whanganui is 56 doses away from 90% partial vaccination for its Pasifika communities, MidCentral DHB has just 19 doses to go to reach 90% of its Pacific population being fully vaccinated, with Canterbury only 46 doses away, and Waikato with just 120 doses to go.

In vaccines administered yesterday there were 784 first doses, 3,360 second doses; 94 third primary doses and 2,988 booster doses.

For eligible Māori, 897% (496,493) are partially vaccinated and 78% (444,227) are fully vaccinated.