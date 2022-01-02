Omicron: No community cases of variant to report - Ministry of Health latest

In the first official update since before New Year the Ministry of Health has confirmed there are currently "no community Omicron cases to report."

However, the ministry does report that there are two new Omicron cases at the border among recent arrivals, and says the total Omicron cases detected at the border to date now total 90 cases.

Hospital Deaths

The ministry says there have been two deaths in Auckland City Hospital in the past 48 hours.

"Both patients are reported to have died were COVID-19 cases."

The ministry says the families have requested that no information be publicly provided about these people and out of respect is not providing any further details.

"The Ministry would like to pass on its sympathies to the friends and whānau of the two patients."

New community cases

There have been 105 new Delta cases in the community over the past two days, the ministry says.

Seventy-one are in Auckland, seven in Waikato, 22 in Bay of Plenty, four in Lakes and one in Hawke’s Bay. The Hawke’s Bay case was first announced on New Year's Eve after the reporting cut-off but is being officially included in the tally today.

This takes the total number of cases in the current community outbreak to 10,928. The seven day rolling average of community cases is 41.9, the ministry says.

Three of the new Waikato cases are in Te Kūiti, two in Hamilton, one in Ōtorohanga, and one in Matarangi. The ministry says the Matarangi cases were initially announced as based in Whitianga as investigations were still underway at the time.

Five of the new Waikato cases have been linked to previous cases and two remain under investigation.

Of the 22 new Bay of Plenty cases, 15 are in Tauranga, five in the Western Bay of Plenty and two in the Eastern Bay of Plenty, the ministry says.

All of the cases are said to be isolating at home or in managed accommodation.

The four new Lakes cases are all in Rotorua. One is linked to a previously reported case and the others are still being investigated.

Hospital

Forty-three people are currently in hospital with Covid-19, the ministry says.

Nineteen are in Middlemore, 12 in Auckland, eight in North Shore, two in Tauranga and one each in Lakes and Waikato.

Five of the cases are in intensive care or high dependency units, with three of these people in Auckland and two in Tauranga.

The average age of the current hospitalisations is 54 years old.

For Northern Region wards only, 51.2% (21 cases) are unvaccinated or not eligible, 9.8% (4 cases) are partially immunised, 34.1% (14 cases) are fully vaccinated, and 4.9% (2 cases) are unknown, the ministry says.