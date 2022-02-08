Omicron 'storm' prompts booster drive

People who are now due for their booster shot can expect to receive a text or an email this week, encouraging them to get protected before the Omicron variant takes hold in the community.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at today's post-cabinet press conference despite the number of Omicron cases remaining relatively steady, it is expected to accelerate quickly.

"Cases are growing but this is not unexpected.

"We were able to essentially stamp out Delta. With Omicron, we won't be able to do that."

The PM added, "let me be clear. It was two shots for Delta, and three for Omicron."

There were 202 new cases today, as the 'Big Boost Week" got underway in an effort to get as many as possible boosted against Covid-19.

'We can make a difference'

So far 51% of those 18 years or older who are eligible have received their booster shot, and Ardern says the government is doing all it can to get that number higher.

"Boosters are the most important determinant on how we weather the Omicron storm. Most countries have not had the opportunity to have over half of their eligible population boosted before they've had a major Omicron outbreak. We have and that will make a difference."

Over 350 vaccinations sites across Auckland will be open, including The Cloud on the waterfront, Northland has more than 40 clinics and a new iwi provider. Hawke's Bay will have extra clinics open this weekend, while South Island DHBs will extend opening hours at some of their clinics, including the drive-through clinic in Dunedin.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said booster shots helped but referred to the pandemic response.

"The additional public health measures we have at our red setting also make a difference."

Ardern said Omicron would present challenges but New Zealanders still had the power to make wise choices.

Hipkins, who is also the Education Minister, said schools wanted to help with vaccine drives but did not want to be targeted.

He said in some cases, schools were the victims of "pretty aggressive and in some cases, nasty anti-vax sentiment".

Whānau Ora data claim

Ardern and Hipkins were also asked about Whānau Ora again being denied vaccination data, and if she had confidence in health director-general Ashley Bloomfield.

"I absolutely have confidence in Dr Bloomfield," Ardern said.

Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency CEO John Tamihere last week told Te Ao Māori News he had received a letter from Bloomfield rejecting his agency's request for access to data for Māori children.

Hipkins said he'd met with many Māori health providers and took direct feedback about issues providers were concerned about.

"There is some concern around some communities that if data is used too assertively, it can increase the level of hesitancy around vaccinations."