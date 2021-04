One person is dead following a crash in Waimangua near Rotorua on Saturday morning.

The crash involving a motorbike and car occurred about 11am at the intersection of SH38 and Okaro Rd in Waimangua.

One person died in the crash and a second person was injured.

The Easter Road toll currently stands at four.

There were no deaths on the road during Easter last year when NZ was in level four lockdown.