One person is dead and another is in a serious condition after a dinghy capsized on the Kaituna River near Te Puke, Bay of Plenty shortly before midday Saturday.

The incident near Ford Rd, Paengaroa occurred about 11.45 am.

Rescuers pulled one person from the water who died a short time later, according to a Stuff report.

A second person who made it to shore is in a serious condition in hospital.