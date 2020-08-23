One dead after incident on Auckland's southern motorway

A person has died in an incident on Auckland's Southern Motorway.

The matter was reported to police shortly before 9am today.

A police report at the time said police were responding to a crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway on the northbound lanes near Totara Heights. The incident resulted in the closure of the lanes between Takanini and Hill Road.

Police have since said that the incident occurred near the Hill Rd onramp and that the person was located deceased at the scene.

Police inquiries are continuing.