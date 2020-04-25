One death, five new Covid-19 cases

A woman in her 70s has passed away last night in Auckand and five new cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Ministry of Health this afternoon.

The Ministry says the death last night of a woman in her 70s at Waitakere hospital was of a rest home resident who had been transferred from CHT St Margarets Hospital and Rest Home. She is the second resident transferred from CHT St Margarets to Waitakere to pass away.

The woman had underlying health conditions and was a confirmed case of Covid-19, the Ministry says.

NZ now has 18 deaths linked to Covid-19.

The five new cases of Covid-19 are made up of three new confirmed cases and two new probable cases. Four are linked to existing clusters and one is still under investigation.

Three of today’s cases are linked to aged residential facilities - one in Auckland and two in Christchurch - and another case is linked to a smaller Waikato cluster.

A total of 125 Māori have tested positive for Covid-19 and 70 Pacific Island people.

There are seven people in hospital, one less than yesterday. This total includes one person in the ICU in Middlemore.

The Ministry has launched a Facebook campaign called ‘Pass on the Aroha for New Zealanders’ to thank frontline health and disability workers for their tireless efforts on COVID-19.

People can take part and pass on the aroha by creating a video holding a sign of thanks, and tagging their video in a Facebook post with #arohanuihealthheroes, the Ministry says.