One death, record 207 new cases; Tauranga and Mt Maunganui wastewater detections

A woman in her 90s has passed away at North Shore Hospital, the Health Ministry says.

The woman who had a number of underlying health conditions and had Covid-19 died last night, the ministry said in a statement Sunday.

"Our thoughts are with her whānau at this deeply sad time.



"Her underlying health conditions and the state of her health meant it was not clinically appropriate for her to receive ventilator or ICU care. Her family was regularly updated and had the opportunity to speak with her regularly by phone. The family has been offered cultural support by the DHB," the statement said.



The woman was admitted on 6 November from Edmonton Meadows Care Home in Henderson, West Auckland where there has been an outbreak with 25 cases of Covid-19 in staff and residents. She was a confirmed case before admission to hospital.

207 new cases

The ministry is reporting a record 207 new Covid-19 cases today. 192 are in Auckland, seven in Waikato, two in Northland, four in Lakes and two are in MidCentral.

There are now 5,578 cases in this current Delta outbreak.

Rotorua

The ministry says two of the new Lakes cases are confirmed cases in Rotorua and relate to a person who sought care at Rotorua Hospital for a non-Covid-19 health matter and subsequently returned a positive test result. The second case is a household contact of the first.

Based on current information there is a link to cases in Auckland, the ministry said.

There is one additional case in Rotorua which is not included in today’s tally. This will be reflected in tomorrow’s case numbers.



This brings the total number of cases in the region to six.



Tararua

Two cases have been reported overnight in the Tararua district, covered by MidCentral DHB. Both cases reported feeling unwell on Friday, sought prompt testing and are now self-isolating at home, the ministry said. The cases are in the same household.

The ministry is recommending testing for anyone with mild symptoms of Covid-19 in Woodville and a number of locations of interest in the area will be published this afternoon. Testing is available today at the following locations in the region:

Waikato

There were seven new cases confirmed in the Waikato overnight. Three are from Hamilton, two from Te Kuiti, one from Ōtorohanga, and one is from Ngāruawāhia. Six of the cases were known contacts.



This brings the total number of cases in Waikato to 233.

Northland

There are two new cases in Northland being reported today, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 44.

One of these cases is a close contact of an existing case and investigations are continuing to determine how the other case is linked to the outbreak.

The ministry has not disclosed where in Northland the new cases are located.

Hospital

90 cases are in hospital: 24 in North Shore, 24 in Middlemore, 38 in Auckland, two in Waitakere, one in Whangarei and one in Dargaville. Seven are in intensive care or high dependency units. The average age of the cases is 50.

Wastewater update

Covid-19 has been detected in wastewater samples collected in Tauranga on 11 November and Mount Maunganui on 10 and 11 November.

The ministry is encouraging anyone in the area who has symptoms – no matter how mild – to get tested.