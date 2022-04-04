One in five new cops Māori since 2017

A total of 484 Māori recruits have graduated from the Royal New Zealand Police College since October 2017, or 16.1% of all recruits.

They were some of the 3000 new police Police Minister Poto Williams says have graduated during the Labour/NZ First/Greens coalition and the subsequent Labour government to date.

Williams was welcoming Wing 352, which today graduated 79 new officers.

Williams says her government is on track to reach a net gain of 1800 police officers on the beat by June 2023.

The police have seen 1200 recruits during the Covid pandemic.

Williams said that she was happy to see that the diversity of the police staff is increasing with 37% of recruits being women.

“It’s important we continue to increase the diversity of our frontline Police, so they better represent the communities in which they serve."