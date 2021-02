Thousands attended One Love 2021 over the weekend, bringing with them a whole lot of good vibes and flash outfits.

Organiser Pato Alvarez says One Love sold out for the seventh consecutive year, with the crowd of 20,000 making it the biggest reggae festival in Australasia.

Some of the lead acts performing at the Tauranga Domain over the weekend, include Kora, Stan Walker, Maimoa, Sammy J, Fat Freddy’s Drop, L.A.B and 1814.

Photo gallery: