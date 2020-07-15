One Love 2021 line-up revealed

One Love Festival will return on Waitangi Weekend 2021 with a line-up featuring Aotearoa’s biggest reggae bands.

The first announcement includes L.A.B, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Kora, Sean Kingston, Katchafire, Silva MC, House of Shem, FIJI, Stan Walker, Steel Pulse, Sons of Zion, Ardijah and Maisey Rika.

Fat Freddy’s Drop will make its One Love debut as headliners. The seven-headed soul monster is internationally regarded as one of the world’s finest live drawcards and with countless critically acclaimed albums to its name, including its most recent Special Edition Part 1, Fat Freddy’s is an act not to be missed.

Joining Fat Freddy's is one of the biggest bands in New Zealand, L.A.B, which made history recently when it performed the first sold-out arena concert at Spark Arena in Auckland after the Covid-19 lockdown. The band has been riding a wave of popularity on the back of its chart-topping album L.A.B. III, which features its hit In The Air.



The festival also pays homage to the trailblazers with heritage acts such as Ardijah, FIJI, Steel Pulse and Kora. Other must-see acts include the award-winning Maisey Rika, with her mix of Māori, folk, acoustic, soul and easy listening.

Presented by Pato Entertainment and Mai FM, the two-day festival will be held on February 6 and February 7 at Tauranga Domain in the Bay of Plenty.

In the past, One Love has brought 12 to 14 international acts to the festival. But festival director Pato Alvarez says in the current climate it will focus more on Kiwi talent.

“In 2021 we are inviting five internationals to the stage, some of which are prepared to quarantine if needed, as they really want to be part of One Love - one of the top reggae festivals in the world, says Alvarez.



“One Love is a cultural music festival that represents and acknowledges Aotearoa reggae music every year. As a part of our line-up we invite Polynesian, Jamaican and more reggae bands.”

If the five international bands cannot play due to Covid-19 restrictions, they will automatically be pushed to 2022 as part of the One Love agreement. If so, they will be replaced with amazing local talent this summer, says Alvarez.

One Love has sold out for the past five years, with the 2020 festival selling out months in advance. Earlybird sales have seen over 50 per cent of tickets already sold for the 2021 festival, while the next general ticket sale starts from 7pm on Wednesday, July 22.

Full lineup:

Fat Freddy's Drop, L.A.B, Kora, Sean Kingston, Katchafire, House of Shem, FIJI, Kolohe Kai, Sammy J, Chaka Demus, Stan Walker, Steel Pulse, Sons of Zion, Ardijah, Tomorrow People, Maisey Rika, Three Houses Down + General Fiyah, Hamo Dell, Paua, Swiss, Silva MC, Lomez Brown, Cornerstone Roots, Tree