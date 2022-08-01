One million speaking Māori by 2040 'within our reach' - Flavell

In 2019 the government made a commitment that one million people in New Zealand would be able to speak te reo Māori.

That came after 35 years ago today the Māori language was made an official language of Aotearoa through the enacting of the Māori Language Act 1987.

Te Ururoa Flavell (Nō Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Rangi-Wewehi and Te Arawa), the former Māori development minister who is now Whakaata Māori pou tikanga, said one million people would take a lot of work but it was good for the government to have a goal.

“It’s a huge goal but it’s within our reach.”

When the act was first passed, the Māori language commission Te Taura Whiri, I Te Reo Māori was founded as the kaitiaki of that mission with the responsibility to revitalise the Māori language.

The Māori Language Act 2016 later replaced the first act to affirm the status of te reo, as the indigenous language of Aotearoa protected under Te Tiriti O Waitangi and reinforced the commitment between the Crown and Māori, to work together to revitalise te reo Māori.

Flavell said the movement came at a time when Māori didn’t think that there was enough being done.

“There was a recognition of course that the education system was a part of that.”

Flavell said the petition that was put forward was hugely influential in making the point that the Māori language was in trouble, highlighting the Māori language and pushing governments to honour Treaty responsibilities.

He said the petition recognised te reo Māori was a taonga and definitely needed to be protected.