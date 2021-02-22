One more community case linked to Papatoetoe cluster

As Aucklanders eagerly awaited news that they can move into Alert Level 1, a hitch struck this morning when one new community case of Covid-19 was reported linked to the family of a Papatoetoe High School student.

Now that means waiting until this afternoon when the Cabinet will decide if Auckland can join the rest of the country at alert level 1.

Five other cases have been found today in managed isolation hotels.

The Ministry of Health says four of the cases were historical.

In a statement it says the new community case is linked to the existing Auckland February cases and the person has been in quarantine since Friday.

The latest case is a household contact of previous cases D, E, F and G, the ministry said.

"This person (Case H) had previously been tested, returned a negative result and has been isolated at home since Monday last week. The person was transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility on Friday 19 February as a precaution.

"Due to the steps already taken in identifying, testing and tracing individuals linked to the February cases, as well as Case H isolating at home since Monday and then being in quarantine for the last two days, the public health risk is considered very low."

The region was plunged into a level 3 lockdown last Monday, following the discovery of three cases of Covid-19 in Papatoetoe.