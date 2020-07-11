One new border case of Covid-19, active cases reach 24

There is one new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation in Aotearoa today.



The Ministry of Health says the new case is a woman in her 20s who arrived in New Zealand on July 2 from London, via Doha and Sydney.



“She had been in managed isolation at the Sudima Christchurch Airport and is now in quarantine,” the ministry said in a statement.

The woman had previously been identified as a close contact of another case.

“As a result, regular testing was carried out and the woman tested positive on day six of her isolation."



This case brings the total number of confirmed cases in Aotearoa to 1,193.



There are no new recovered cases today, which means the total number of active cases is 24.



“There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19. Yesterday our laboratories completed 2,057 tests. That brings the total number of tests completed to date to 426,776,” says the ministry.

It has been 71 days since the last case of COVID-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source in New Zealand.