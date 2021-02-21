One new border case in managed isolation

One new case of Covid-19 has been reported in managed isolation today by the Ministry of Health

There are no new community cases or cases linked to the Auckland February cluster.

The case arrived from Singapore on 16 February and is now in a managed isolation quarantine facility, which the ministry is still to name.

One previous case has been reclassified as under investigation. This means there are currently 51 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Auckland February cluster update

Other than the known cases which have been reported, the ministry said all close contacts have returned negative results.

The ministry said contact tracing has identified 125 close contacts associated with all cases in this cluster, aside from the positive cases which have previously been reported. Three of the previously reported close contacts have been ruled out from further investigation as well as an infant who is not required to be tested. Of the remainder, 121 of the close contacts have returned a negative test result.

The ministry says they are still waiting for test results for three people.

Of the casual 'plus' contacts (ie. other students and staff at the school), the ministry said 1,395 have returned negative results, there is one positive (Case E) and 17 results are still to come.