One new border case; new rules for Pullman MIQ

There is one new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation reported today by the Ministry of Health.

There are no new cases in the community.

The new case arrived from the United States on January 28 and returned a positive result following day 0/1 testing.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 71.

The ministry said it is continuing to see demand for testing in Auckland and Northland.

Pullman

Of the 352 returnees that left the Pullman between 9 January and 24 January, the ministry said 332 have returned negative results and one infant is not required to test. 17 people are being followed up.

An additional person that was reported in this group earlier has now been confirmed as having left New Zealand for Australia, the ministry said.

New rules for guests and staff at the Pullman come into effect today at 12 noon.

The main changes for returnees are:

· After having have had their 11/12-day test, they will be required to stay in their rooms until they get a negative test result and are advised they can depart the facility.

· Returnees departing the Pullman will be required to have a day 5 post-departure test and stay at home until a negative test result is returned.

· If they become symptomatic following their departure from the Pullman they need to self-isolate and get a test.

· Returnees are required to wear a mask when departing the facility or going for their day 5 test.

As an interim measure, staff working in managed isolation at the Pullman will be required to undergo twice-weekly testing.