One new border case, as NZ reaches one million tests

There is one new border case of Covid-19 to report today and no new community cases.



The person has been in a managed isolation facility since arriving from India on 26 September. They have tested positive at the Auckland quarantine facility, having previously been identified as a close contact of two earlier confirmed cases.



The Ministry of Health says this reinforces the importance of the managed isolation process and the multiple testing requirements in detecting Covid-19 at the border.



There are now 45 active cases of Covid-19 in NZ – all imported cases.

The total number of Covid tests administered has now reached the one million mark in NZ.

Saturday laboratories processed 3,809 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,000,764.



The Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says reaching the million test mark is significant.



"The milestone of a million tests reflects a sustained team effort.



"I want to recognise everyone who has been tested to date, and the skilled workforce carrying out this testing.



“Each one of those tests has contributed to our knowledge about the virus and its prevalence in New Zealand. To everyone who has been part of the process, I want to acknowledge and thank you for your contribution. You have made a difference."

