One new border case, Pakistan cricketers receive blood tests

There is one new border case of Covid-19 to report in managed isolation today and no new community cases.



Today’s new case is a person who arrived from Jordan via Dubai on 26 November who is now in the Auckland quarantine facility.



Two previously reported cases are now considered to have recovered, bringing the total number of active cases to 69.

Pakistan Cricket Squad

In total, six members of the squad have tested positive at day 1 testing, and one member of the squad has tested positive at day 3 testing.



Following serology (blood) testing, two of the original six positive cases are now considered to be historic cases and are, therefore, not infectious, the Ministry of Health says.



All 53 members of the squad in managed isolation in Christchurch have also had serology tests. This is in addition to the routine PCR testing for the virus.

As a result, a further 11 people (in addition to the two mentioned above) returned positive serology indicating previous ‘historic’ infections.