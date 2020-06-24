One new case of Covid-19 after a record day of testing

One new case of Covid-19 has been reported in Aotearoa today.

Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the case is of a woman in her 60s who was staying in managed isolation.

“She arrived in New Zealand on June 18. She travelled on an Air India repatriation flight,” Dr Bloomfield says.

The woman had been staying at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland and was yesterday transferred to the Jet Park hotel quarantine facility.

That brings the total number of active cases in Aotearoa to 11. One case is in the Auckland District Health Board area, one in Hutt Valley DHB in Wellington and nine at Counties-Manukau DHB.

Dr Bloomfield says yesterday laboratories processed 9,174 tests, the highest number of tests completed since testing began.

“That includes testing undertaken in the managed isolation facilities as part of our day three and day 12 protocols as well as testing across the community.”

He says there have been more than 20,000 people through managed isolation facilities with no evidence of any spread of the infection from there.

The total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand is 1,166.