One new case of COVID-19 linked to cluster in Auckland

Today there is one new confirmed case of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand.

The Ministry of Health says the case is linked to the St Margaret's cluster in Auckland and is a household contact of an earlier case.

“Because of their connection to the earlier case, the person has been in isolation since the beginning of Level 4. This case is another example of the 'long tail' of COVID-19 and why ongoing vigilance is so important," the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is 1,154, which is the number reported to the World Health Organization. The combined total of confirmed and probable cases is 1,504.



“Today we have recorded 97 percent of all confirmed and probable cases as having recovered from COVID-19, an increase of three on yesterday, for a total of 1,455."



The total number of deaths related to the infection in Aotearoa remains at 21 with no further deaths to report today.



There is one person receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19. They are in Middlemore and are not in ICU.



“Yesterday laboratories completed 5,408 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 250,246.”

Group events at Level 2

Heading into the weekend, the Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has reminded New Zealanders about the maximum number of people who can gather remains at 10 for now.

He says the only exceptions to this are funerals and tangihanga registered by funeral directors with the Ministry of Health.

“We provided our health advice to the Government on numbers at Level 2 to minimise the mixing and mingling involved in larger groups."

Dr Bloomfield says the number of people at gatherings will be one of the specific issues being reconsidered by Cabinet on Monday.