One new case of COVID-19, linked to the Marist cluster

The Ministry of Health confirmed that there is one new confirmed COVID-19 case in the country. It is linked to the Marist cluster and the person had previously tested negative.

Follow up monitoring and testing had confirmed that this person had COVID-19. They had also been in isolation during the lockdown.

There is now 1,421 people reported as having recovered from COVID-19, an increase of 10 on yesterday. This is 95% of all confirmed and probable cases.

Two people remain in hospital. Both are in Auckland and are not in ICU. 16 ‘significant’ clusters remain.

There were 7,174 laboratory tests processed yesterday, which brings the total number of tests completed to 216,787.

What to do at Alert Level Two

Director-General Dr Ashley Bloomfield had issued some safety guidelines for alert level two.

Most importantly - if you’re sick, stay home. Don’t go to work or school. Don’t socialise

Keep your distance from other people when you’re out in public, including on transport

If you have symptoms of cold or flu call your doctor or Healthline immediately and get tested

Good hand hygiene will continue to be a simple and effective tool to keep COVID-19 at bay

Keep your social gatherings to a maximum of 10 people at once

Keep track of where you’ve been and who you’ve seen to help with contact tracing if we need it.



