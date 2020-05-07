One new case of COVID-19, no further deaths

The total number of cases in New Zealand is 1,489 after rising by one overnight.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the news case is a confirmed case.

“This person has tested positive and is a household contact of a previously confirmed case linked to the Matamata cluster.”

Dr Bloomfield says the Waikato DHB is publically calling for anyone in Matamata who is concerned they may have been exposed to COVID-19 "regardless of whether they were directly involved in the St Patricks Day event that led to this cluster to immediately seek advice if they want to look at getting tested".

So far 1,332 or 89 per cent of all cases are now recovered.

The total number of deaths related to the infection in Aotearoa remains at 21 with no further deaths to report today.

There are two people in hospital in Auckland City and Middlemore.

"Neither are in intensive care," he says.

Yesterday, 7,323 tests were completed and 168,023 tests have been processed in total.

There are 16 clusters of cases but three of them have closed.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are 126 Māori people with COVID-19 and 79 Pacific people.

Information on all cases will be posted at the Ministry of Health website.