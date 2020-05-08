One new case of COVID-19, a nurse in Auckland

The total number of cases in New Zealand is 1,490 after rising by one overnight.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay says the person who has the new case is a nurse in Auckland and her case is linked to the St Margaret’s Hospital and Rest Home in Auckland.

“This is a Waitematā District Health Board staff member who has been in a period of self-isolation but who has now tested positive for COVID-19 and is being cared for at North Shore hospital.”

Dr McElnay says the nurse had been looking after patients at St Margaret’s Rest Home patients at Waitākere Hospital and was amongst close contacts on another positive case announced last week.

“I want to reiterate that she has been in self-isolation since then.”

Precautions have been in place at the hospital over the past week says Dr McElnay.

Another probable case has changed to a confirmed case overnight.

The total number of deaths related to the infection in Aotearoa remains at 21 with no further deaths to report today.

So far 90 percent or 1,347 of all cases are now recovered, up by 15 since yesterday.

There are three people in hospital in Auckland City, Middlemore and North Shore hospitals, none of whom are intensive care.

Yesterday, 7,812 tests were completed and 175,835 tests have been processed.

Dr McElnay says that means 3.5 per cent of the population in New Zealand have been tested.

“That puts New Zealand in the top 20 countries per capita for testing.”

There are 16 clusters of cases and four of them have closed.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are 126 Māori people with COVID-19 and 79 Pacific people.

Information on all cases will be posted at the Ministry of Health website.