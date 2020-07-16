One new case of Covid-19 a toddler

There is one new case of Covid-19 reported in Aotearoa today who is a two-year-old of two parents who were previously infected.

The Ministry of Health says they arrived in New Zealand from Italy on July 4.

“The family is in quarantine at the Commodore Hotel in Christchurch.”

One previously reported case is considered to have recovered, so the number of active cases in New Zealand is 27.

The total number of confirmed cases is 1,198 and there is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care.

Yesterday laboratories completed 2,899 tests, and 726 of those were taken at managed isolation or quarantine facilities.

"That brings the total number of tests completed to date to 436,233."

Free testing

The ministry has reiterated there is no cost for people to be tested for Covid-19.

It comes after social media reports that some people are concerned about being charged for tests.

“The Ministry of Health has negotiated an agreement with DHBs covering the costs of the diagnostic tests. Anyone wanting advice on where to go to be tested, other than their own GP practice, can contact Healthline or their DHB.”

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer has recorded 607,000 registrations, which is an increase of 11,000 since yesterday. The number of poster scans is 1,441,911.

“It’s understandable that people have not been keeping track of where they’ve been with NZ COVID Tracer since the move to Alert Level 1, but it’s important we all recognise there is an ongoing risk of a resurgence of COVID-19 and we can’t afford to be complacent."

The number of QR codes on display has been continuing to increase steadily and there are 78,810 that have been created.

“But there are still a number of businesses and public-facing organisations that haven’t yet got on board. We know that a lot of businesses tried getting their QR codes in May but found the process overly complicated, the ministry said.

“It’s important for all businesses to know the process is now much easier - it only takes a few minutes and all you need is your driver's licence.”

If businesses don’t have a driver's licence, they can still get their QR code by completing a simple template and emailing it to the ministry.