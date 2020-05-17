One new case, tips for people anxious about return to work or school

Today there is one new confirmed case of Covid-19, a Ministry of Health report this afternoon says.



The case is linked to the Rosewood Rest Home cluster in Christchurch and is a household contact of an earlier case.

The combined total of confirmed and probable cases is now 1,499. The ministry says 96 per cent of these cases have recovered.

Māori and Pacific Island figures remain unchanged, with Māori making up 126 of the total cases and Pacific Island people 81.



There are two people receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19 – one each in Auckland and Middlemore hospitals. Neither of these patients is in ICU.



There are no additional deaths to report.

The ministry says some people heading back to work and school for the first time in a while may feel strange or anxious being around people again.

"These feelings are completely normal. It's ok to notice that it feels different and to reach out to someone to talk about it or to look for useful tips and guidance online."

The ministry says there are several different ways for people to seek help as we settle into this next phase and has a range of different resources available on the Ministry of Health website.

"It's also a really good time to start a daily wellbeing routine that can help keep you feeling physically and mentally fit. Looking after your mental wellbeing every day helps make coping with tougher times easier. "