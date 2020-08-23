One new community case and two border cases

There are three new confirmed cases of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health said in a statement today.

One case is epidemiologically linked to the cluster in Auckland as a household contact of a previously reported case.

Two are imported cases – one is a woman in her 20s who arrived in New Zealand on August 16 from Croatia via Switzerland and Hong Kong. She has been in managed isolation at the Sudima in Rotorua and has been transferred to the quarantine at Jet Park in Auckland after testing positive for Covid-19 around day 3 of her stay.

The second case is a person in their 30s who has been in managed isolation at the Grand Millennium in Auckland and tested positive around day 12 of their stay.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 114, of which 18 are imported cases from managed isolation facilities.

The ministry's contact tracing team has identified 2,308 close contacts of cases, of which 2,219 have been contacted and are self-isolating. They are in the process of contacting the rest.

There are 151 people linked to the cluster who have been moved into the Auckland quarantine facility.

This includes 82 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 and their household contacts.

There are nine people with Covid-19 in hospital - two in Auckland City Hospital, four people in Middlemore, two people in North Shore Hospital and one person in Waikato Hospital.

Six people are stable on a ward, and three people in Middlemore are in ICU.

All of the cases who are in hospital are isolated and carefully managed separately from other patients, the ministry says.

On Saturday laboratories processed 7,005 tests for Covid-19, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 692,481.

Laboratories are now processing tests within 24 hours of receiving them, although people should allow four days to be notified of their test results from when they were swabbed. Positive results are notified and followed up straight away.