One new community case, three more in managed isolation

There is one new case of COVID-19 in the community linked to the existing Auckland February cases.



The new case is a household contact to the three cases announced yesterday. This person had previously returned a negative test, taken on February 15, and has since been isolating at home. They are now in the process of transferring to the Auckland quarantine facility.



There is another person in the household who has returned a negative test result. But they are also being transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.



All new cases identified yesterday and today are linked to the original outbreak in Papatoetoe last Sunday.



There are also three new cases in managed isolation. One of the cases in managed isolation is classified as historical and deemed not infectious.

Contact tracing/test results

All close contacts associated with the positive cases have returned negative results.

128 close contacts have been tested. 112 of them have returned a negative test result. 16 results are pending.

Papatoetoe High School contact tracing

31 close contacts and 1,476 casual contacts have been identified at Papatoetoe High School.

30 have returned negative results, with one positive result - which was apart of the three new community cases announced yesterday.



The school is expected to return on Monday 22 February.

LSG Sky Chef staff contact tracing

One person from the original outbreak last Sunday works at LSG Sky Chefs.

So all 444 staff have been tested. 84 are negative and 59 results are pending.

Investigations will continue and a result there will be a potential increase in the number of locations of interest.