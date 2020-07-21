One new Covid-19 case, government increases testing

There is one new case of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand managed isolation today.

Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the case is a woman in her 30s who arrived in the country last Thursday from London via Dohar and Sydney.

“She was staying at the Novatel Ellerslie, tested positive at the routine day three testing, and is now in the quarantine facility in Auckland.”

He says the number of active cases in New Zealand is 27 and there is no one in the country who requires hospital-level care for the infection.

“Our total number of confirmed cases is now 1,205. Yesterday 1,007 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average is 1,984 and our total to date is 444,176.”

Dr Bloomfield says the low numbers of testing could be due to the low rates of influenza in communities.

“The rates of influenza-like illness on our surveillance through practices and through the health tracker app are 10-20 per cent of what they usually are at this time of year.”

There has always been a drop off in testing during school holidays but testing remains a fundamental response to avoid outbreaks similar to those in Victoria, Australia, he says.

“We need to make sure that we detect any possible cases of Covid-19 in the community as quickly as possible,” says Dr Bloomfield.

Increase in testing

Dr Bloomfield says testing in the community is fundamental in efforts to ensure New Zealand stays ahead of COVID-19. He says there are three areas of action underway.



The first is that colleges of general practitioners are sending a message to all their members later today, confirming that they should offer testing to all people who present with symptoms.



"They will also be surveying their members to ensure that they have all the resources they need to do the testing and to identify any barriers to offering testing that we can then address."



The second area of focus is working with the district health boards to ensure testing is widely available, including at general practices and community-based assessment centres.



"We need general practitioners to be confident that they will be paid if they do a COVID-19 swab on anyone and I can reiterate the message that it will be free to have a swab done," Dr Bloomfield says.



The third area of action is where all New Zealanders have a role to play, he says.

"If you are offered a swab, then please take up that offer."

It has been 81 days since the last case of Covid-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.