One new Covid-19 case in managed isolation

By Micah Thompson

One new case of Covid-19 has been reported by the Ministry of Health and is currently in managed isolation.

Today’s case is a man in his 50s who arrived in New Zealand on 12 July from Central Africa via Tanzania, Doha and Brisbane. He is now in a quarantine facility in Auckland after being transferred yesterday.

The number of active cases at the border in New Zealand is 22.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is now 1,200.

It has been 78 days since the last case of Covid-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.

Yesterday, laboratories completed 2,403 tests. The total number of tests completed in New Zealand to date is 441,123.

