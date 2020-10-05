One new Covid-19 case in managed isolation

One new case of Covid-19 has been reported in New Zealand today from managed isolation.

The Ministry of Health says the person arrived from Hong Kong on October 1 and tested positive on day three of their stay.

“They have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility,” the ministry said in a statement.

Two previously reported cases have recovered, so the total number of active cases is 40, including 34 imported and six community cases.

No one is in hospital with the infection and no new community cases.

Yesterday 2,834 tests were processed, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 982,819.