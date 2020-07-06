One new Covid case, all clusters now closed

Today there is one new case of Covid-19 in New Zealand. He is now in managed isolation.

All Covid-19 cases continue to come in from overseas. This latest case is a male in his twenties, coming from London, via Doha and Sydney.

There are now 22 active cases of Covid-19 in the country. All of these 22 individuals are now in quarantine or managed isolation.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 1,184. This is the number that the MoH reports to the World Health Organisation.

The St Margaret’s Hospital and Rest Home cluster has now closed.