One new Māori Covid-19 case yesterday, Total 121 - 11.30am Newsbreak

* In this bulletin, New Zealand's total number of Covid-19 cases increased by 13 yesterday, as confirmed by the Ministry of Health. That number is made up of 8 new confirmed cases and 5 new probable cases. The good news is that there were no further deaths to report yesterday. The new combined total of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand is 1,422. Six more people have been admitted to hospital, taking the total in hospital care to 20, three remain in ICU and two of those are in a critical condition. Another 51 people have recovered, meaning a total of 867 recovered cases.

* One of the new Covid-19 cases yesterday was Māori, bringing the total to 121. 65 Pacific Islanders in total have been recorded, with one new case recorded yesterday.

* The government has emphasised that its Māori response package has supported hard-to-reach and vulnerable whānau during the Covid-19 pandemic, including those who live in remote areas, kaumātua and the homeless. Most of the $56 million pūtea announced last month as part of the government's $500 million to strengthen our health service to fight Covid-19 has now been fully committed to Māori communities.