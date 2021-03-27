One new MIQ case

There is one new Covid-19 case in managed isolation today, the Ministry of Health says.

The new MIQ case is a person who arrived from India this week and tested positive around day 3. They are in Auckland quarantine.

The ministry said the investigation into how a cleaner at the Grand Millennium in Auckland was exposed to Covid-19 is continuing. All close and casual contacts of the case have returned negative initial tests.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 74. There have been a total of 2,125 confirmed cases of Covid-19.