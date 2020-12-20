One person dead after crash in Westmere, Whanganui District

By Te Ao - Māori News

One person has died in a crash in Westmere, Whanganui District.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash at the intersection of State Highway 3 and Watt Livingstone Road at 12.30pm Sunday.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency services staff at the scene.

Wairarapa crash

In a separate incident Sunday morning, State Highway 2 between Carterton and Greytown in the Wairarapa is closed after a car collided with a tree at 11.20am.

The driver, the sole occupant of the car, was airlifted to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition.

The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the crash scene.

Waikato cyclist injured

In the Waikato, State Highway 2 at Karangahake Gorge is currently down to one lane due to an incident where a cyclist has been injured.

Initial reports suggest they are in a serious condition.

Emergency services are working to have the road fully reopened as soon as possible.

Motorists should expect delays.

