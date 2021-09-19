One person dead after single-vehicle crash in Mount Roskill.

One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Mount Roskill, Auckland.

A car was seen driving at excess speed on Dominion Road around 1:30am.

The vehicle was not pursued but observed on cameras.

The driver has lost control at high speed at the Dominion Road and Mount Albert Road intersection. The vehicle has then rolled and continued on hitting power poles and the front of a building.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and died at the scene.

A scene examination is ongoing this morning and the road will remain closed until this is completed.