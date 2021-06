A person has died following a crash in Waterview, Auckland early Sunday morning.

A ute collided with a traffic light pole near the intersection of Alford Street and Great North Road just after 3am, police said in a statement.

"Two other occupants were injured, one seriously, a third person has minor injuries."

Police said diversions are in place, and will be for sometime, as heavy lifting equipment is required to remove the vehicle.

Enquiries are continuing to locate and advise next of kin.