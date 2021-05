One person has died in a crash involving a motorbike and a car in Ōpōtiki in the eastern Bay of Plenty on Friday evening.

The crash took place at the intersection of Bridge Street and Goring Street shortly before 6pm.

The motorbike rider who was critically injured was given medical attention but, unfortunately, passed away at the scene.

The serious crash unit is investigating.

The intersection was closed to allow examinations to take place.