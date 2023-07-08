Ongarue rail accident 100-year memorial unveiling

Locals seen during the body recovery operation after the derailment Photo / Archives New Zealand

Today at 11am, the New Zealand Māori Rugby team will be among guests to witness the Ongarue Rail Accident Memorial being unveiled to mark 100 years since the Ongarue derailment.

The derailment due to a slip after heavy rain claimed 17 lives and seriously injured 28 others, and was the third-worst rail accident in New Zealand history.

The memorial is sited near Ongarue on the Ongarue-Waimiha Road about 150m west of the intersection with Ongarue Village Road.

Consisting of five informative panels descending from 2.1m in height as well as a 5.2m tall totem, the memorial rests on a 15m long concrete slab and will be unveiled by the Ongarue Memorial organising committee.

The unveiling comes two days after the 100-year anniversary on July 6.

Relatives of parties involved in the accident, including victims, rescuers, train staff and the New Zealand Māori rugby team will be present. About 200 people are estimated to attend the unveiling.

This project received a $6000 contribution from KiwiRail. Other funding has come from Ruapehu District Council, RMTU, Pub Charities, Taumarunui RSA, Ongarue Saleyard Company, and the Rail Heritage Trust.

The accident

After being delayed awaiting news about floodwaters in the rain-soaked Waikato, Train 221, the 7.10pm overnight express to Wellington finally departed Auckland at 11.25pm on July 5, 1923. On board were 200 passengers, with one private carriage playing host to the 1923 New Zealand Māori Rugby Team.

While rounding a curve just south of Ongarue at 5.52 a.m. on Friday, July 6, the train ran into a landslide.

A large boulder buried within the slide derailed the locomotive, AB 748, causing the second, third, and fourth carriages to telescope.

Eleven passengers were killed instantly while another six later succumbed to their injuries. A further twenty-eight people sustained serious injuries. The Ongarue derailment was New Zealand’s worst rail accident at the time.