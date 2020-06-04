Ongoing issue with Taranaki police - Ngāti Ruanui elder

The community of Hawera are shocked at the news three of their police officers face manslaughter charges following a death in custody last year.

On Wednesday, three police officers appeared in court in relation to the death of a 55-year-old man who died while in custody at the Hāwera Police Station in the early hours of June 1, 2019.

Reports say the 55-year-old man was caught up in a fight, he was then arrested and taken back to the police station.

Apparently, when one of the policemen checked on him, the man was found unconscious.

Despite efforts to resuscitate the man when the St John Ambulance Station arrived at 2:30am, he was pronounced dead within half an hour.

According to one of the elders of Ngāti Ruanui, Ngāpari Nui, this an ongoing issue with the policemen in the Taranaki region.

