Online exhibition a 'kāenga rua' for ANZAC commemorations

Shaan Te Kani has documented several ANZAC Day services in the past at her marae, Te Poho o Rawiri, Tūranganui-a-Kiwa, as well as events remembering C Company of the 28th Māori Battalion WW2, and the New Zealand (Māori) Pioneer Battalion of WWI.

The founder of 'Home Since Mai Rā Anō', Shaan Te Kani will present an online photography exhibition on Facebook and Instagram social media platforms this ANZAC Day, Saturday, April 25.

"ANZAC Day commemorations are going to be very different this year. While we continue in lockdown for a few more days due to COVID-19, this means there are no public services in Aotearoa this year. But, it will not stop us from commemorating this special occasion", says Shaan Te Kani.



A selection of images from these events will be presented. "This exhibition is a taonga for all of us to share in", says Shaan Te Kani.



In lieu of public memorial services, a nationwide call has been made for everyone to stand at the end of their driveway at 0555 hours for a minute’s silence, this ANZAC Day.

